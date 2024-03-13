AD
Entertainment News

Kevin Costner “liked” John Mulaney’s ‘Field of Dreams’ bit at the Oscars

todayMarch 13, 2024

Disney/Frank Micelotta

When comedian and actor John Mulaney presented the Achievement in Sound award at Sunday night’s Oscars, he went into one of his trademark movie tangents and ended up talking extensively about the 1989 Kevin Costner classic Field of Dreams.

After effectively recapping the entire film in about a minute, Mulaney commented, “that should win Best Picture, but they’ll probably go with one of this year’s.”

As it turns out, the star of the film, Kevin Costner saw the bit and gave it a thumbs up.

On the social media account of his band, Kevin Costner and Modern West, the Yellowstone star retweeted video of Mulaney at the podium, commenting, “Not a bad summary” along with a crying, laughing emoji.

Incidentally, another of Mulaney’s classic bits from his special The Comeback Kid starts as an anecdote of the time he met his mother’s former college classmate and Bill Clinton, and ends up being an increasingly detailed recap of the climax of the 1993 Harrison Ford classic The Fugitive.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

