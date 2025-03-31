Kevin Cronin responds to reports he snubbed REO Speedwagon reunion

Disney/Randy Holmes

Former REO Speedwagon frontman Kevin Cronin wants fans to know he isn’t deliberately skipping out on a planned REO Speedwagon reunion.

The event in question, Honoring the Legacy of REO Speedwagon – A Concert Event – Back Where it All Began, is happening June 14 in the band’s hometown of Champaign, Illinois, and includes REO’s Bruce Hall and Neal Doughty, as well as original drummer Alan Gratzer, guitarist Steve Scorfina, rhythm guitarist Mike Murphy and original frontman Terry Luttrell.

When a fan noted on Facebook he thought it “would be nice” for Cronin to attend the concert, Cronin set the record straight about why he wasn’t going to be there.

“The organizers of the Champaign event could have picked a date when all of the former members of REO were available to participate,” he commented. “Instead they chose June 14, 2025, a date where it was public knowledge that I was previously committed to perform with Styx and Kevin Cronin Band in Bend, Oregon.”

“Bottom line, I am being asked to participate in an event on a date when I can’t possibly be there in-person. And then being falsely accused of turning down the invitation,” he added. “I am deeply disturbed and hurt by all of this.”

Finally, Cronin noted, “After all I have done to help build the legacy of REO Speedwagon, I feel I have earned and deserve to be included in any event honoring that legacy. Instead, I have been knowingly excluded.”

Hall then responded to Cronin’s comments insisting everyone in REO was invited to participate, and while Kevin says he was “falsely accused” of snubbing the event, Hall notes, “I’ve seen no where it’s been said he turned it down and I know he’s been asked to participate virtually. I truly hope he does.”