Kevin Jonas has surgery to remove skin cancer: “Get those moles checked, people!”

Kevin Jonas is giving fans an update on his health, as well as an important reminder.

The Jonas Brothers singer and lead guitarist shared a video to Instagram Tuesday of him having surgery to remove skin cancer from his forehead.

“Friendly reminder to get your moles checked,” he wrote in the caption.

“So, today I am getting a basal cell carcinoma removed from my head,” he says in the clip, revealing the culprit on the right side of his forehead near the hairline. “Yes, that is [an] actual little skin cancer guy that started to grow, and now I have to get surgery to remove it.”

“So here we go,” he adds, before the video cuts to after the procedure and Jonas lifts the gauze to check out the situation, blocking it from viewers with an emoji.

As Jonas leaves the medical facility and sits in the car with his seat belt fastened, he adds, “All right, I’m all done. Now it’s time to heal. Heading home.”

According to the Skin Cancer Foundation, a basal cell carcinoma is the most common form of skin cancer and is the most frequently occurring form of all cancers.

An estimated 3.6 million cases of abnormal, uncontrolled growth of basal cells are diagnosed each year in the United States. Most cases are curable when caught early, as basal cell carcinomas grow slowly.

Jonas made sure to end his Instagram video with a message to his fans, saying, “Make sure to get those moles checked, people!”