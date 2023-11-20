AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

Kim Kardashian reportedly producing and starring in movie comedy ‘The 5th Wheel’

todayNovember 20, 2023

Background
share close
AD
ABC/Randy Holmes

Sorry, Patti LuPone: It looks like Kim Kardashian has been bitten by the acting bug.

Deadline reports the mogul and reality show superstar is producing and will star in a comedy movie she is pitching to studios called The 5th Wheel.

30 Rock veteran Paula Pell is writing the project, which, the trade reports, five studios are battling to produce. Kim “has been very hands on in the pitch,” the trade continues, noting she personally attends meetings to boost the project, the plot of which is still under wraps.

Kardashian recently appeared in FX’s American Horror Story: Delicate — a turn that seemingly incensed Tony winner LuPone, who dissed her on a segment of Watch What Happens Live!.

“Excuse me, excuse me, Kim. You know, what are you doing with your life? Don’t get on the stage, Mrs. Worthington,” LuPone said sarcastically, a reference to Noël Coward‘s 1935 song of the same name.

She also said reality stars, like Kim, take jobs away from actors.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%