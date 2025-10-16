Kim Kardashian says her Justin Bieber ‘ELLE’ photoshoot was ‘not the most appropriate thing’

Kim Kardashian and Justin Bieber in New York City, December, 2010 (Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Clear Channel)

Kim Kardashian has few regrets, but one of them is doing a photoshoot for ELLE magazine featuring a 16-year-old Justin Bieber — when she was 29.

On the Call Her Daddy podcast, Kim was asked by host Alex Cooper, “What is something you probably should have gotten canceled for, but didn’t?” Kim replied, “I don’t know who approved this and I don’t know who thought that this was normal, this narrative, but I did a photo shoot with Justin Bieber, and he was 16 years old and I don’t know how old I was.”

“His girlfriend was there, his parents were there, I mean it was like nothing creepy at all, but I look back and I’m like, ‘Who thought that was a good idea,’ you know? You know, I must have been 30 years old?” Kim continued.

She explained that the concept was based on the movie The Graduate, in which a recent college graduate, played by Dustin Hoffman, is seduced by a much-older married woman, played by Anne Bancroft.

“I just think that was like an odd concept and why none of us thought that that was odd at the time,” Kim concluded. “But now we look back and I’m like, ‘That would have not been the most appropriate thing.'”