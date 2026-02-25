AD
Buck Country Music News

Kimberly Perry offers a ‘Psychological’ evaluation of The Band Perry’s new music

todayFebruary 25, 2026

Johnny Costello & Kimberly Perry (Disney/Michael Le Brecht)

There have been a lot of changes since The Band Perry last put out a new song.

In fact, Kimberly Perry seems to be all that remains the same, with her brothers, Reid Perry and Neil Perry, being replaced by her husband, Johnny Costello.

Add to that a new single titled “Psychological” and you might wonder what’s going on.

But Kimberly says you shouldn’t be thrown: it’s still The Band Perry you know and love.  

“I want everyone to feel all the nostalgic feelings. Everything that you loved about Band Perry from day one is in this project,” she tells ABC Audio. “And then also, we’re in 2026. So what are we thinking about? What life have we lived since you guys all saw us last? We’re representing that on this project, too.”

“But everybody keeps telling me that hears it, it’s like, ‘Oh, this is all The Band Perry feels,'” she says. “So we’ve been very delicate and definitive about wanting so many of those early sounds in this project.”

“And of course, Dann [Huff] producing it, he’s the guy that did that the best from the beginning with us. So, it’s all in there and I just can’t wait for you guys to hear it,” she teases.  

Dann Huff produced 2013’s Pioneer album, which included the hits “Better Dig Two,” “Done,” “Don’t Let Me Be Lonely” and “Chainsaw.” 

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

