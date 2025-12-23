King of My Heart: Taylor Swift donates $1 million to charity in honor of father Scott Swift

Taylor Swift performs onstage at BC Place on December 6, 2024 in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Kevin Winter/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)

Taylor Swift‘s father Scott Swift underwent quintuple bypass surgery earlier this year. Now, in his honor, Taylor has made a $1 million donation to the American Heart Association

The charity acknowledged Taylor’s “generous gift” on its Instagram page, adding, “We remain “Fearless” in our relentless commitment to prevent heart disease and stroke. Every donation we receive is an honor.”

In a statement, AHA CEO Nancy Brown said, “Taylor has long been associated with the symbol of heart hands. At the American Heart Association, we proudly use that same gesture to honor all who have been affected.”

She added, “My hope is that together we can raise our collective heart hands and drive meaningful change against this disease, shaping a healthier future for generations to come.”

During her August appearance on her fiancé Travis Kelce‘s New Heights podcast, Taylor spoke about her dad’s recovery from “really intense” surgery, which was done after several blockages were discovered via a stress test.

“He wakes up from surgery, and it’s my mom, my brother, and me and his best friend. He did like a comedy act, a comedy set for 15 minutes,” Taylor recalled. “He was the funniest he’s ever been, and he’s usually really funny.”

“And it was kind of wild because it was like, very parent-child reversal in a lot of ways. My brother and my mom and I were each taking shifts in the ICU and staying with him 24/7,” Taylor continued. Then, she said her family “moved in” with Scott for the summer to take care of him during his recuperation.

“He was like the loveliest patient ever,” she said. “He just kept saying thank you over and over again.”