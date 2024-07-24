“King Swiftie” Flavor Flav claims Taylor Swift gave him a special shout-out from the stage

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

Public Enemy‘s Flavor Flav has a side career as a Taylor Swift fan who’s so devoted that he’s been dubbed King Swiftie by fellow fans. The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer was in Hamburg, Germany, on Tuesday to attend the first of two Eras Tour shows in that city, and now he’s boasting that Taylor shouted him out from the stage.

On social platform X, Flav posted a video of Taylor onstage, which he says shows her pointing at him and shouting “Flavor Flav!” He captioned it, “It’s the guy from Public Enemy also known as KING SWIFTIE Coming straight to Germany to see me,!!! Shout out back to @taylorswift13 @taylornation13 and her team and family for having me!!! “

He also posted plenty of photos and videos of the show on his Instagram Story.

Earlier this year, Flav told the Los Angeles Times that he saw Taylor at the Grammys and told her of his fandom. “I said, ‘You know they call me King Swiftie?’ She said, ‘I know!’ Yo, when I heard her say that, that was huge to me,” the rapper said.

Taylor’s Tuesday show in Hamburg took place in the pouring rain, which delighted the singer. According to USA Today, she told the crowd, “I don’t know if you’ve heard this about us, but here on the Eras Tour we absolutely adore a rain show. I think a rain show only chooses a crowd that is completely worthy and ready to party with us all night in the rain.”