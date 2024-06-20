AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

‘Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes’ swings onto digital July 9

todayJune 20, 2024

Background
share close
AD
20th Century Studios

After a successful theatrical run, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes will be swinging onto digital platforms on July 9. 

The film will come to 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray™ and DVD on Aug. 27. 

The 4K Ultra HD package of director Wes Ball‘s action epic comes packed with more than three hours of supplemental content, like behind-the-scenes featurettes and more, and also boasts an alternate cut of the film. 

The movie starring Kevin DurandOwen Teague and Freya Allen debuted on May 10 in the U.S. and had an opening weekend global haul of $129 million.

The fourth film in the rebooted Apes franchise, and the 10th overall, made more than $376 million worldwide.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%