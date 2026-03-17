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Buck Country Music News

Kip Moore has ‘Reason to Believe’ on seventh album

todayMarch 17, 2026

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Kip Moore’s ‘Reason to Believe’ (Virgin)

Kip Moore’s seventh studio album, Reason to Believe, was recorded during the loss of his mentor and first producer, Brett James, and is named for a song he particularly loved.

For Kip, it’s particularly personal.

“I felt like I was describing more of who I am as a human. This album is my daily thoughts. In here,” he says, pointing to his heart. “It’s an ‘in here’ kind of thing.”

In addition to shows with Cody Johnson and Billy Currington, Kip will set out on the Reason to Believe World Tour in 2026, playing stadiums and arenas in Australia, New Zealand, Europe, South Africa, the U.S. and the U.K.

Here’s the complete track listing for Reason to Believe, which comes out May 29:
“Levee”
“Get What Ya Give”
“The Darkness”
“Heartbreaker”
“Headlights”
“You & Me”
“Faith in the Wind”
“Reason to Believe”
“Lonely Tonight”
“Long Time Coming”
“Wild Things”
“Sober”
“Josephine”

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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Written by: ABC News

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