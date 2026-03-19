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Entertainment News

Kirsten Dunst joins cast of ‘A Minecraft Movie’ sequel

todayMarch 19, 2026

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Kirsten Dunst attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026, in Hollywood, California. (Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Chicken jockey, as they say.

Kirsten Dunst has joined the cast of the currently untitled sequel to A Minecraft Movie, ABC Audio has confirmed.

Dunst will play Alex, one of the primary avatars in the Minecraft video game, in the upcoming sequel. She joins a cast that also includes Jason Momoa, Jack Black, Danielle Brooks, Matt Berry and Jennifer Coolidge.

Warner Bros. Pictures announced its plans to make A Minecraft Movie sequel in October 2025. The film will arrive in theaters on July 23, 2027.

At the time it was announced, Warner Bros. shared a post to its Instagram with two pickaxes and the scheduled release date underneath.

“Building terrain. See you in theaters July 23 2027. #Minecraft,” the post’s caption reads.

Jared Hess directed the first film. He’s set to return to helm the sequel from a screenplay he wrote with Chris Galletta. Its plot is being kept under wraps.

A Minecraft Movie was released on April 4, 2025. The film grossed $424 million in the U.S. and almost $1 billion worldwide.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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Written by: ABC News

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