AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

KISS’ Gene Simmons calls bass virtuosos “show-offs in music”

todayOctober 21, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Disney/Eric McCandless

Gene Simmons made a career playing bass for KISS, but he wouldn’t consider himself a virtuoso, and he’s perfectly happy with that. 

He tells Guitar World that he thinks virtuosos are simply “show-offs in music” and he’s not a fan.

“I don’t consider myself – and was never really interested in being – a bass virtuoso,” he says. “I don’t like show-offs in music. I’m much more attracted to things that are memorable. It’s part of the joy of music for me.”

He took aim at jazz bassists, noting that no matter how respected they are “the rest of the world doesn’t care,” adding, “We’re going to play a game: name a jazz player that means something.”

He also took aim at Red Hot Chili Peppers’ bassist Flea, saying, “guys like Flea, who is really good on his instrument, but I can’t remember anything he plays – and I also do not like the sound of a bass being slapped.”

It seems Simmons would prefer to keep things simple, and he doesn’t think that’s easy.

“The hardest thing to do is write a good simple song or riff,” he says. “That’s really hard.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%