AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

KISS’ Gene Simmons ‘completely fine’ after ‘slight fender bender’ in Los Angeles

todayOctober 8, 2025

Background
share close
AD
Gene Simmons on ‘Dancing with the Stars’/(Disney/Eric McCandless)

KISS founder Gene Simmons is doing okay after getting into a car accident in Los Angeles on Tuesday. 

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer updated fans about his condition in a post on X, sharing, “Thanks, everybody, for the kind wishes. I’m completely fine.”

“I had a slight fender bender. It happens,” he added. “Especially to those of us [who] were horrible drivers. And that’s me. All is well.”

According to a statement obtained by ABC News from the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department, deputies were dispatched Tuesday after reports of a “traffic collision” on the Pacific Coast Highway, noting a “black Lincoln Navigator struck a parked vehicle.”

“A preliminary investigation revealed the driver, a male adult, might have suffered a medical emergency before the crash,” read the statement. “The male adult was transported to a local hospital for medical treatment.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%