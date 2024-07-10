AD
Rev Rock Report

KISS’ “I Was Made For Lovin’ You” hits 1 billion streams on Spotify

todayJuly 10, 2024

ABC/Tsuni

KISS is celebrating a new milestone. The band’s classic tune, “I Was Made For Lovin’ You,” just hit 1 billion streams on Spotify. The tune is the first KISS song to join Spotify’s Billions club.

“Thank you #KISSARMY! You streamed “I Was Made For Lovin’ You” over 1 billion times on @spotify!,” the band shared on Instagram.

“I Was Made For Lovin’ You,” Paul Stanley’s first collaboration with songwriter Desmond Child, was featured on the band’s 1979 album Dynasty. It became KISS’ second Gold single, and has been a staple at KISS’ live shows throughout their career.

Written by: ABC News

