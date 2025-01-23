AD
KISS’ ‘I Was Made For Lovin’ You’ tops the ‘Billboard’ Top TV Songs chart

todayJanuary 23, 2025

KISS has found themselves on top of a new chart.

The band’s classic “I Was Made For Lovin’ You” is #1 on Billboard’s Top TV Songs chart for December 2024, thanks to its use in the third season of the Disney+ series What If…?

The song earned 8.6 million official on-demand U.S. streams and 1,000 downloads to earn the top spot.

“I Was Made For Lovin’ You” has also jumped to #2 on the Billboard Rock Digital Songs Sales chart for Jan. 18 thanks to its inclusion in the show.

What If…? is an animated series that’s part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and explores alternate timelines in the multiverse.

“I Was Made for Lovin’ You” appeared on KISS’ 1979 album, Dynasty. It peaked at #11 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

