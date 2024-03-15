AD
Rev Rock Report

KISS launches first-ever makeup collection with Glamlite

March 15, 2024

KISS made their living wearing makeup onstage, so the fact that they’ve teamed up with a makeup company for a new line of products shouldn’t be all that surprising. 

The band has collaborated with Glamlite cosmetics for their first-ever makeup collection, which is available now. The limited-edition collection includes the KISS X Glamlite PR Box, which comes with an eye shadow palette, mascara, lip kit, black and white bases and a mirror, which all comes in a PR box. There’s also a collection without the box and a makeup bag that uses lenticular motion technology for a design with movement. 

Fans can also purchase items separately, including the eye shadow palette, “Lick it Up” lip kit and mascara.

Items in the collection range in price from $14 to $120 and are available to purchase on the Glamlite website.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

