Rev Rock Report

KISS’ Paul Stanley says it’s been an ‘adjustment’ to stop touring

todayNovember 8, 2024

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation

KISS fans are no doubt disappointed that the band’s live career has come to an end, but even the band’s Paul Stanley says he’s having trouble getting used to the idea.

In a preview of an upcoming interview on the Rock of Nations podcast, Stanley says that it’s been an “adjustment” for him to realize that, after 50 years, he isn’t going to be touring in the near future.

“There’s no way to give that up and not feel a sense of, if not lost, kind of disoriented,” he says. “It was time [to stop] and intellectually it made sense, but that doesn’t mean that emotionally it doesn’t play a part in it. So, yeah, being home … is normal. What’s not normal is I’m not going back out.”

“KISS remains. We’re so involved in what’s going on now and the future and this phenomenal, mind-boggling KISS avatar show,” he continues. “But, yeah, to not be up there — I see video from 10 months ago, 11 months ago and it almost seems like a lifetime ago, because I’ve kind of come to grips with not doing that again.”

Referring to the band’s planned avatar show, which will feature holographic representations of each member in makeup as their iconic characters, Stanley noted, “Star Child is forever — but me up there, that’s done.”

Incidentally, November marks the 51st anniversary of KISS signing their first record contract.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

