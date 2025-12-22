KISS’ Peter Criss denies he’s charging $1,000 for digital downloads of solo album

Cover of Peter Criss’ self-titled album (Flatiron Recordings)

Former KISS drummer Peter Criss is responding to reports that it will cost fans $1,000 to download a digital copy of his recently released self-titled solo album.

The reports surfaced after Criss’ Bandcamp page listed not only the physical copies of the album, but a digital link at a cost of $1,000 with the note, “Digital purchases are discouraged, That’s why the high price.”

But now in a post on Instagram, Criss is saying the issue lies with Bandcamp and he is not charging such a big pricetag for the download.

“Bandcamp had become an issue and I had requested Flatiron Recordings to disable the account associated with my records before the release day of my New record on December 19, 2025,” he wrote. “I am not in control of the Bandcamp account. Flatiron Recordings is. I apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and for the misinformation and implication that I am charging $1,000 for a download of my New record – I am Not.”

He then suggested fans “find another outlet to purchase” the album, sharing a linktree on his website for locations to purchase it.

Peter Criss is the first solo album from the rocker since 2007’s One For All.