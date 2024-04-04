KISS sells catalog to Swedish company Pophouse

ABC/Tsuni

KISS is the latest group to sell their catalog.

The rockers, who wrapped their final tour in New York in December, have made a deal with Pophouse, the Swedish company behind ABBA’s London hologram show, Voyage. Pophouse will acquire their music catalog, including master recordings and publishing rights, as well as their brand name and likeness.

Johan Lagerlöf, head of investment at Pophouse, said in a statement that the company’s aim is “to fulfill the band’s vision to become immortal, and to let new generations discover and be part of the KISS journey and carry it forward.”

“We will safeguard and enrich this legacy through future global endeavors, by breathing new life into their characters and personas while also leveraging and elevating the visual world of KISS,” Per Sundin, CEO at Pophouse, adds.

The deal will include the development of the already announced KISS avatar show, which is set to debut in 2027.

“We have always been breaking new ground in popular culture, and this partnership will ensure that we continue to do so for years to come,” KISS’ Gene Simmons shares. “The future could not be more exciting!”

Paul Stanley adds, “As we embark on this venture, we aim to weave our legacy into the tapestry of different worlds, ensuring that the KISS experience continues to captivate both our devoted fans and those yet to discover the thrill. This partnership is not just a chapter; it’s an eternal symphony of rock ‘n’ roll immortality.”

While Pophouse and KISS did not disclose the terms of the deal, The Associated Press reports that Pophouse paid more than $300 million for the catalog.