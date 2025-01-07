AD
KISS settles lawsuit with former hairstylist

todayJanuary 7, 2025

ABC/Tsuni

KISS members Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley have settled a lawsuit filed by their longtime hairstylist who sued the duo for wrongful termination.

David Matthews, not to be confused with Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Dave Matthews, had worked with Simmons and Stanley since 1992; his primary job was styling and applying the rockers’ wigs.

In February 2023, Matthews sued the KISS members and their manager Doc McGhee, claiming he was fired in 2022 after complaining about “unsafe” COVID-19 protocols on their End of the Road tour. The complaints came after KISS’ longtime guitar tech Fran Stueber died after contracting COVID-19 on the tour.

The two sides were due in court on Jan. 22, but on Monday they informed the judge handling the dispute that they’ve “resolved the case.” Terms of the settlement have not been released. 

Simmons and Stanley still face a lawsuit filed in 2023 by Stueber’s family. He passed away in October 2021, and his family is suing for negligence and wrongful death.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

