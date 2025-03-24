AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

KISS to play first show since December 2023 farewell concerts

todayMarch 24, 2025

Background
share close
AD
ABC/Tsuni

Despite saying goodbye to the road with two shows at New York’s Madison Square Garden in December 2023, KISS is poised to return to the stage this November, 

In an email to members of their KISS Army fan club, the band announced a 50th anniversary celebration in Las Vegas which will feature their first performance since those final New York concerts.

KISS Army Storms Vegas, which will double as a 30th anniversary of the first KISS fan convention, is happening Nov. 14-16 at the Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. It will feature a special “unmasked” performance from the band, along with a live performance from former KISS member Bruce Kulick and other special guests.

The email promises “a full schedule of activities” to be announced soon, and notes the weekend will include interactive activities and exclusive experiences, with special Vibee packages available that feature Q&As with members of KISS, panels, activities and more.

A KISS Army VIP member presale kicks off Thursday at 7 a.m. PT, with regular KISS Army and fan presales starting April 2 at 7 a.m. PT. Tickets will go on sale to the general public starting April 6 at 7 a.m. PT.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%