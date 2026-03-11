AD
Buck Country Music News

Kix Brooks offers Hope on the Inside through writers round

todayMarch 11, 2026

Vince Gill & Kix Brooks (Rick Diamond/WireImage)

Country Music Hall of Famers Kix Brooks and Vince Gill are coming together for a writers round in Nashville to raise money for a nonprofit Kix co-founded. 

Kix started Hope on the Inside with fellow Louisiana native Briana Calhoun in 2023 to help people in correctional facilities.

“I can’t wait to share what is going to be a really special night with some of Nashville’s most prolific songwriters, great artists and inspiring stories,” Briana says. “Hope on the Inside’s mission and success in rehabilitation support programs is offering true second chances to those who might otherwise never get one.”

Kix and Vince will be joined by legendary songwriters Bob DiPiero and Tim Nichols. Bob wrote George Strait’s “Blue Clear Sky” and Faith Hill’s “Take Me As I Am,” while Tim is the force behind Tim McGraw’s “Live Like You Were Dying” and Jo Dee Messina’s “Head Carolina, Tails California.”

Tickets for the April 2 show at Nashville’s Listening Room are on sale now

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

