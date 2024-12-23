Koe Wetzel + Jessie Murph ride their ‘High Road to #1

Christmas came early for Koe Wetzel and Jessie Murph.

The genre-bending newcomers scored their first #1 on the country charts with “High Road.”

“#1 on Country Radio.. [rock on emoji] @jessiemurphhh,” Koe shares with fans on Instagram.

George Birge, who earned his second #1 with “Cowboy Songs” earlier this month, commented, “TX boys on top, congrats bubba.”

Jessie also shared an Instagram carousel to celebrate her latest achievement. One of the slides featured a screenshot of a Billboard story, which underscored that “Murph is the first woman in a lead role to top the list with a rookie entry since Gabby Barrett with ‘I Hope in 2020.”

You can find “High Road” on Koe’s latest album, 9 Lives, out now.