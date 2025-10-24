Koe Wetzel transforms into country music’s ‘Werewolf’ ahead of Halloween

Koe Wetzel’s “Werewolf” (Columbia Records)

Koe Wetzel is turning into a “Werewolf” just in time for Halloween.

“I don’t need a full moon/ To be howling like a damn fool,” he sings on his new track. “Tearing up everything I see/ Baby that’s the werewolf in me.”

While it’s all in fun ahead of Oct. 31, Koe says the song still reflects his personality.

“‘Werewolf’ is a fun way of owning all the chaos that comes with me: the good, the bad and the loud,” he says. “We had a blast making it, and who knows – maybe it’s the start of something or maybe it’s just an opportunity to cut loose.”

The “High Road” hitmaker only has one chance to sing his new tune before Halloween, as he plays the Greenville Country Music Festival Friday night.