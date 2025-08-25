AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

‘KPop Demon Hunters’﻿ tracks down #1 box office debut

todayAugust 25, 2025

Background
share close
AD
Still from ‘KPop Demon Hunters.’ Netflix

KPop Demon Hunters has gone from streaming hit to box office success.

The Netflix animated film, which, as its title suggests, follows a K-pop group that also hunts demons, debuted at #1 during its first week in theaters. According to Box Office MojoKPop Demon Hunters led all movies with a total gross of $18 million. 

Horror film Weapons slotted in at #2 following two weeks leading the box office, bringing in another $15.6 million. Freakier Friday followed at #3 with $9.2 million, while The Fantastic Four: First Steps and The Bad Guys 2 rounded out the top five with $5.9 million and $5.1 million, respectively.

The only other new release in the top 10 was Ethan Coen‘s Honey Don’t!, which landed at #9 with $2.95 million.

Here are the top-10 films at the box office:

1. KPop Demon Hunters — $18 million
2. Weapons — $15.6 million
3. Freakier Friday — $9.2 million
4. The Fantastic Four: First Steps — $5.9 million
5. The Bad Guys 2 — $5.1 million
6. Nobody 2 — $3.7 million
7. Superman — $3.43 million
8. The Naked Gun — $2.95 million
9. Honey Don’t! — $2.95 million
10. Jurassic World: Rebirth — $2.1 million

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%