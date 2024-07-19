AD
Krist Novoselic plays with Nirvana & Foo Fighters cover band

todayJuly 19, 2024

Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for Red Light Management and Live Nation

Krist Novoselic is once again revisiting Nirvana‘s music.

The bassist took the stage with the cover band FooVana during a show in Washington Thursday. As you might’ve guessed, FooVana plays the songs of both Nirvana and Foo Fighters, who, of course, share a member in Dave Grohl.

You can check out photos of the show, which featured Novoselic playing a number of Nirvana tunes, via the FooVana Instagram.

As previously reported, Novoselic performed Nirvana’s debut single, a cover of the Shocking Blue song “Love Buzz,” during a show in June alongside his Bona Fide Band project.

Both shows supported Novoselic’s political party, the Cascade Party of Washington.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

