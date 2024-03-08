AD
Entertainment News

‘Kung Fu Panda 4’ punches into theaters with $3.8 million sneak preview

todayMarch 8, 2024

Universal/DreamWorks Animation

The fourth Kung Fu Panda film flew into theaters Thursday night with a respectable $3.8 million in sneak previews, Deadline is reporting.

That number puts the Universal/DreamWorks Animation offering ahead of animated film debuts, including the threequel How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World, which earned $3 million in sneaks back in 2019, as well as the $2.5 million opening of Disney/Pixar’s Elemental in June 2023, according to the trade.

The movie starring the voices of Jack Black, Oscar winners Viola Davis, Dustin Hoffman and Ke Huy Quan, and Emmy winner Bryan Cranston has been “Certified Fresh” on the aggregator Rotten Tomatoes with an Audience Score of 80%; its Critics Score is a 70%.

Deadline predicts Panda will top the box office this weekend, with an estimated take of more than $50 million.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

