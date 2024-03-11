AD
Entertainment News

‘Kung Fu Panda 4’ tops the box office with $58.3 million opening weekend

todayMarch 11, 2024

Universal Pictures

Kung Fu Panda 4 topped the North American box office, earning an estimated $58.3 million in its opening weekend — the biggest debut for the franchise since the first Kung Fu Panda‘s $60 million plus in 2008.

Overseas, the film, featuring the voice of Jack Black as the titular character, added an estimated $22 million, for an opening weekend total of $80 million.

Dune: Part Two slipped to second place with an estimated $46 million in its second week of release, bringing its domestic tally to $157 million.

The weekend’s second new major release, the thriller Imaginary — starring DeWanda Wise, Tom Payne, Taegen Burns, Pyper Braun, Matthew Sato, Veronica Falcón and Betty Buckley — collected an estimated $10 million in its domestic debut.

Fourth place went to another newcomer, the faith-based drama Cabrini, delivering an estimated $7.6 million in its North America debut.

Rounding out the top five was Bob Marley: One Love, grabbing an estimated $4 million at the domestic box office. The film, starring Kingsley Ben-Adir as the legendary reggae artist, has collected $89 million in North America and $160 million globally to date.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

