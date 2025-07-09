AD

Kyle McLeroy Named New Head Men’s Basketball Coach

Kerrville, Texas — Schreiner University is proud to announce the hiring of Kyle McLeroy as the new head coach of the men’s basketball program. A rising leader in collegiate basketball coaching, McLeroy brings a proven track record of success and player development across multiple levels of NCAA competition.

“We are excited to add Kyle McLeroy as our new basketball coach,” said Bill Raleigh, Athletic Director. “He brings a tremendous amount of recruiting experience in Texas. Furthermore, he has been on the coaching staff of successful programs as well as worked with some great head coaches. I believe that he is the coach to continue the success of our men’s basketball program.”

Most recently, McLeroy served on the coaching staff at UT Dallas, where he helped guide the Comets to the 2024 ASC Co-Regular Season Championship, a 2024 ASC Tournament Championship, and an NCAA Tournament first-round victory over Trinity University—on Trinity’s home court.

Prior to UT Dallas, McLeroy played a pivotal role in rebuilding the program at Newman University, improving the team’s win total by 50% over two seasons and coaching two All-MIAA selections during his tenure.

McLeroy’s coaching resume also includes a successful stint at Dallas Baptist University (DBU), where he helped the Patriots qualify for the 2020 and 2021 NCAA Division II Tournaments. During his time at DBU, he coached the program’s first, second, and third all-time leading scorers, demonstrating a strong ability to develop high-impact student-athletes.

McLeroy’s appointment marks a new chapter for the program, one grounded in competitive excellence, player development, and a strong recruiting pipeline in Texas and beyond.

For more information on Schreiner Men’s Basketball program development, visit schreinermountaineers.com