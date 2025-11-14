AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

‘Labyrinth’, starring David Bowie, to return to theaters in January

todayNovember 14, 2025

Background
share close
AD
David Bowie in ‘Labyrinth’/(courtesy of TriStar Pictures)

One of David Bowie’s most iconic films is headed back to the big screen in 2026.

Fathom Entertainment has announced that Jim Henson’s 1986 fantasy adventure Labyrinth has been remastered in 4K for its 40th anniversary and will return to theaters Jan. 8-11. The new screenings will include a featurette with footage of the recent U.K. fan celebration Labyrinth Experience & Masked Ball.

Originally released in 1986, Labyrinth starred Bowie as the Goblin King Jareth. The film follows a 14-year-old Jennifer Connelly tasked with solving Jareth’s elaborate maze in order save her baby brother before Jareth turns him into a goblin forever.

In addition to acting in the film, Bowie wrote and performed several songs that were featured in the movie.

Tickets for the new Labyrinth screenings are on sale now.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%