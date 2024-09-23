Lactaid milk recalled in 27 states due to potential for undeclared almonds

FDA.Gov

(NEW YORK) — Lactaid milk is being recalled due to the potential presence of almonds, a common tree nut allergen.

The Food and Drug Administration and HP Hood LLC announced the voluntary recall Sept. 20.

HP Hood said it discovered the potential almond contamination following a “routine maintenance” review but also said they have not received any reports of any illnesses so far.

Five varieties of refrigerated Lactaid milk in 96-ounce containers are included in the recall – whole milk, 2% milk, 1% milk, fat-free milk, and calcium-enriched milk – for potentially having trace amounts of almonds, which are undeclared in the recalled milk products’ ingredients list.

The recalled milk products were shipped to retailers and wholesalers in 27 states in September.

A list of Lactaid milk containers affected by the recall and their best by dates, product names and expiration dates can be found on FDA’s website.

Customers with the recalled Lactaid milk, which doesn’t contain the lactase sugar found in traditional cow’s milk, are advised to return the product to the place of purchase for a full refund or exchange. Impacted customers can also reach out to Hood Consumer Affairs at 800-242-2423. The call line is available on weekdays between 9 a.m. ET and 5:00 p.m. ET.

In a statement Monday, HP Hood LLC told “Good Morning America,” it was recalling the 96-ounce containers of Lactaid milk “out of an abundance of caution because the product may contain trace amounts of almond, which is not listed on the label.”

“HP Hood, the manufacturer of Lactaid Milk products, has long recognized consumer and public health concerns related to the potential presence of undeclared allergens in food products. Hood’s allergen and sanitation management programs are aligned with all regulatory and industry standards,” the company said.