Lady A credits fans for choosing “Love You Back” as a single

todayFebruary 16, 2024

Courtesy of BMLG Records

Wondering how Lady A landed on “Love You Back” as their latest single? Well, if you’re a fan, you have yourself to thank for that.

The decision, as Lady A’s Hillary Scott recounts, arrived after two main events: their 2023 Request Line Tour and CMA Fest.

“It’s been such an incredible experience. We’ve learned, I think, a lot about just how to connect with our fans on a much deeper and intentional level, and that had a lot to do with actually picking this song as the single,” says Hillary.

“We did a fan event over CMA Fest where we invited people into a room and we kind of polled them and we’re like, ‘Here’s three songs, here’s four songs. Which one is your favorite?'” she shares. “‘Love You Back’ was the one.”

“Love You Back” is the lead single from Lady A’s forthcoming new project. Their latest album is 2021’s What A Song Can Do.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

