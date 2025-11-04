AD
Buck Country Music News

Lady A, Dolly Parton, Trisha Yearwood & more to appear on HSN’s ‘All-Star Nashville Holiday’

todayNovember 4, 2025

Lady A’s ‘On This Winter’s Night (Volume 2)’ (Big Machine)

If you want to do some early holiday shopping, HSN has you covered with a two-day event called All-Star Nashville Holiday.

A variety of country stars will appear on HSN on Thursday and Friday to promote their holiday-themed projects. On Thursday, you can see Trisha Yearwood debut an exclusive edition of her new album, Christmastime, with two bonus tracks. That same day, Martina McBride will appear to launch her own signature wine, called Luna & Finn after her family pets.

Also on Thursday, Brad Paisley will stop by to promote autographed copies of his new Christmas album, Snow Globe World. On Friday, Lady A will perform acoustically and unveil an exclusive edition of their new holiday album, On This Winter’s Night Vol. 2. You can check out HSN’s Instagram for a chance to win tickets to their upcoming Christmas tour, as well.

Dolly Parton will appear via recorded messages as HSN offers an exclusive version of A Holly Dolly Christmas 5th Anniversary Collector’s Edition CD, as well as her Dolly Parton x Kendra Scott jewelry collection, bundles from her two fragrance lines, and limited-edition Dolly Parton holiday kitchen and beauty collections.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

