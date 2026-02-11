AD
Lady A returns to Sin City for a single show

todayFebruary 11, 2026

Lady A at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino (Live Nation)

Since they haven’t announced a major tour so far, there are only a handful of chances to see Lady A on the road in 2026. But there is a special one coming up.

Hillary Scott, Dave Haywood and Charles Kelley will return to Las Vegas to play a single show May 15 at PH Live at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino.

Presales are underway now, before tickets go on sale to the public Friday. 

Previously, the trio played the Palms Casino Resort’s Pearl Concert Theater during their Our Kind of Vegas residency in 2019.

Most recently, Lady A set out on their This Winter’s Night Christmas Tour in December. Their next regular show is March 19 at Viejas Casino & Resort in Alpine, California.  

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

