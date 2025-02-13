AD
Lady A’s Hillary Scott expecting fourth child: ‘We are thankful’

todayFebruary 13, 2025

Mickey Bernal/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Lady A‘s Hillary Scott has announced she’s expecting her fourth child, a baby girl.

“[My husband] Chris, [daughters] Eisele, Emory, Betsy, and I are overjoyed to report that this summer our family will be made complete with the most precious little SISTER joining the family,” Hillary shared on Instagram on Thursday. “I’m dusting off that Maternity bin from the storage room ONE more time.”

“4 daughters. We are thankful that God has entrusted us with a household of little ladies,” she continues. “And I couldn’t be happier that my husband continues his streak as the absolute BEST girl dad, in my opinion!”

Hillary adds, “We have been looking forward to this day and covet your prayers for a continued safe and healthy journey getting her here.”

Accompanying Hillary’s announcement was a photo of Hillary’s three daughters wearing “big sister” friendship bracelets and a picture of her aforementioned “maternity bin.”

Among those who congratulated Hillary were Tigirlily Gold and Runaway June‘s Jennifer Wayne.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

