Lady A’s Hillary Scott expecting fourth child: ‘We are thankful’

Lady A‘s Hillary Scott has announced she’s expecting her fourth child, a baby girl.

“[My husband] Chris, [daughters] Eisele, Emory, Betsy, and I are overjoyed to report that this summer our family will be made complete with the most precious little SISTER joining the family,” Hillary shared on Instagram on Thursday. “I’m dusting off that Maternity bin from the storage room ONE more time.”

“4 daughters. We are thankful that God has entrusted us with a household of little ladies,” she continues. “And I couldn’t be happier that my husband continues his streak as the absolute BEST girl dad, in my opinion!”

Hillary adds, “We have been looking forward to this day and covet your prayers for a continued safe and healthy journey getting her here.”