AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Lady Gaga adds Japanese dates to MAYHEM Ball Tour

todayJune 9, 2025

Background
share close
AD
Live Nation

Get ready for more Mayhem: Lady Gaga has added more dates to her tour.

Gaga’s tour The MAYHEM Ball, which was originally scheduled to wrap up in December in Australia, has now expanded into 2026 with five shows in Japan. Gaga will play two nights at the Osaka Dome, followed by three shows at the Tokyo Dome. A Mastercard presale starts June 11 at 12 p.m. local, followed by two lottery preorders.

The MAYHEM Ball officially gets underway in the U.S. July 16 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Gaga has already played a number of stadium dates in Singapore and Mexico, as well as a record-setting free show in Rio de Janeiro and two headlining performances at Coachella.

Gaga’s tour is in support of her album Mayhem, which debuted at #1 when it was released in March.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%