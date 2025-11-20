Lady Gaga and ‘Golden’ win Hollywood Music in Media Awards

Jenna Ortega and Lady Gaga attend NETFLIX TUDUM 2025: THE LIVE EVENT, May 31, 2025. (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Netflix)

Lady Gaga and the KPop Demon Hunters team are nominated for Grammys, but they just received some early trophies from a different kind of music awards show.

At the 16th annual Hollywood Music in Media Awards, Gaga’s song “The Dead Dance,” which she co-wrote and recorded for the Netflix show Wednesday, was named best song from a TV show or limited series. Meanwhile, “Golden” from KPop Demon Hunters was named best song from an animated film.

Other winners included “Dear Me,” a song sung by Kesha and written by Diane Warren for the documentary about her, Diane Warren: Relentless. It was named best song from a documentary film.

The NBC special Wicked: One Wonderful Night, starring Ariana Grande and other members of the film’s cast, was named best music performance/special program, while Wicked: For Good was named best music-themed film, biopic or musical.