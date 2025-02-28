AD
Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix ‘win’ Razzie Award for ‘Joker: Folie à Deux’

todayFebruary 28, 2025

Warner Bros. Pictures

In February 2019 Lady Gaga was nominated for best actress at the Oscars. Now it’s 2025 and she just won an award — if you can call it that — at the “anti-Oscars,” The Razzies.

The Razzies, short for The Golden Raspberry Awards, highlight the worst in cinema each year. Gaga and her Joker: Folie à Deux co-star Joaquin Phoenix were named worst screen combo for their roles as Harley “Lee” Quinzel and Joker aka Arthur Fleck. In addition, the movie itself was named worst prequel, remake, rip-off or sequel.

Gaga and Phoenix were also nominated for worst actress and actor, but they lost to, respectively, Dakota Johnson for Madame Web and Jerry Seinfeld for Unfrosted — which means they really won, we guess.

But we’re sure Gaga isn’t losing sleep over this “dishonor” — her new album, Mayhem, is coming out March 7.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

