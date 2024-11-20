AD
Music News

Lady Gaga and Post Malone headlining Coachella 2025

todayNovember 20, 2024

Goldenvoice

Lady Gaga and Post Malone have been confirmed to headline Coachella 2025.

The festival takes place April 11-13 and April 18-20 in Indio, California. Rock band Green Day and rapper Travis Scott will headline, as well.

Also on the lineup are Charli XCX, TylaBenson Boone, LISA, Zedd, Shaboozey and Jessie Murph

Registration for access to a presale beginning Friday at 11 a.m. PT is open now. Those who attended the 2023 and 2024 festivals will have access to an earlier sale beginning Thursday at 11 a.m. PT.

For the full lineup and all ticket info, visit Coachella.com.

If you can’t make it in person, both Coachella weekends will stream live on YouTube.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

