Lady Gaga confirms massive free show at Copacabana Beach in Brazil: ‘A great honor’

Courtesy Lady Gaga

It was first reported in 2024, but now it’s been confirmed: Lady Gaga is definitely playing a huge free show at Rio de Janeiro’s iconic Copacabana Beach in May.

The May 3 show will mark Gaga’s first concert in Brazil since 2012 and will be broadcast live by local outlets. Fans can attend on a first-come, first-served basis. The event marks the launch of a new initiative called Todo Mundo no Rio, Everyone In Rio, which highlights the impact of entertainment in Rio.

Gaga wrote on Instagram, “It’s a great honor to be asked to sing for Rio — for my whole career the fans in Brazil have been part of the lifeblood of the little monsters. I’ve been dying to come perform for you for years and was heartbroken when I had to cancel years ago because I was hospitalized.”

She continues, “Your understanding that I needed that time to heal meant the world to me. I am now coming back and I feel better than ever and am working so hard to make sure this show is one you will never forget. Get ready for MAYHEM on the beach.” Gaga’s new album, Mayhem, is out March 7.

The production company behind the show is the same one that organized Madonna‘s Celebration Tour finale on May 4, 2024. Madonna’s team said it attracted 1.6 million fans, setting a record for the largest audience ever for a stand-alone concert by any artist in history.

No word yet on whether or not this will be a one-off, or if Gaga has more live shows planned for 2025.