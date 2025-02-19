AD
Lady Gaga confirms that ‘Telephone’ will be continued — possibly with Beyoncé

todayFebruary 19, 2025

Lady Gaga and Beyoncé in 2015; Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Ever since Lady Gaga and Beyoncé teamed up to make their “Telephone” video in 2010, fans have been wanting a sequel — especially since it ended with the words “To be continued.” Well, here’s some good news — the idea isn’t completely off the table.

For a Vanity Fair video, Gaga got hooked up to a lie detector to answer multiple questions about her life and career. Asked, “Will [the video] ever be continued?” Gaga answered “Yes.” Asked “When?” she replied, “I don’t know.”

Gaga was then handed a photo of Bey. “Will this person be in it?” she was asked.

“Maybe,” responded Gaga. The lie detector operator confirmed Gaga was answering truthfully. Asked if the sequel was “taking forever because of scheduling conflicts with Beyoncé,” Gaga answered forcefully, “No!”

Gaga also revealed that she was mistaken for another celebrity — Gwen Stefani — “by a stripper.” Asked if she went along with it, Gaga said, “I laughed. I thought it was funny.” She also confirmed that during school she’d spend her lunch break playing the piano and singing songs from Wicked at the top of her lungs.

Meanwhile, Billboard reports that Gaga has just set a new record on Spotify: She’s now the female artist with the most monthly listeners in the history of the streaming platform. She currently has 123.7 million listeners — only The Weeknd and her duet partner Bruno Mars have more.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

