Lady Gaga debuts video for ‘Mayhem’ track ‘Abracadabra’ during Grammy commercial break

todayFebruary 3, 2025

Interscope

Lady Gaga debuted a new music video during a commercial break from the Grammys.

The video, for the song “Abracadabra,” was sponsored by Mastercard and had her portraying two characters, one dressed in all white, the other in red latex and a red spiked hat.

“The category is … dance or die” the Gaga in red says at the opening of the clip.

That kicks off an elaborate dance number featuring the dressed-in-white Gaga and a large troupe of dancers. The Gaga in red eventually shows her moves as well, surrounded by dancers in black, with all of them using canes as props.

“Abracadabra” will be featured on Gaga’s upcoming album, Mayhem, set to drop March 7. This is the third song she’s shared from the album, following “Disease” and “Die With a Smile” featuring Bruno Mars.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

