Mike FM Music News

Lady Gaga goes back to blond, flaunts engagement ring in Venice for film festival

todaySeptember 3, 2024

Franco Origlia/Getty Images

Lady Gaga has been rocking dark, straight hair on Instagram lately, but when she arrived in Italy for the Venice Film Festival on Sept. 2, she was back to blond.

In Venice, Gaga and her fiancé, Michael Polansky, arrived together via water taxi at the famed Hotel Cipriani, sharing several kisses for photographers. Her hair was back to her signature platinum blond, and she was sporting a huge diamond on her left hand. She wore a black and white polka dot minidress and competed the look with dark glasses. Polansky also wore dark glasses and dressed all in black.

Gaga is in Venice for the Sept. 4 premiere of Joker: Folie à Deux, the sequel to the Oscar-winning film Joker. She plays Harley Quinn, the love interest of Joaquin Phoenix‘s Arthur Fleck aka Joker. The film opens Oct. 4. 

Gaga was last at the Venice Film Festival in 2018 to premiere A Star Is Born. Not only did she make a fashion statement at every red carpet appearance that year, but that’s where the Oscar buzz first started on her performance. Gaga did receive an Oscar nod for her acting in the film, but ended up winning Best Original Song, for “Shallow.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

