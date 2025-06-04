AD
Mike FM Music News

Lady Gaga hit tops ‘Billboard’ list of the Best LGBTQ Anthems of All Time

todayJune 4, 2025

Lady Gaga at 2019 NYC Pride event; James Devaney/GC Images

It’s Pride Month, so Billboard has put together a list of the Best LGBTQ Anthems of All Time. To the surprise of no one, a certain Lady Gaga song is #1.

Gaga’s #1 hit “Born This Way” tops Billboard’s list. She said in an April interview, “For me, that is easily my favorite song I’ve ever put into the world and it’s the most important thing I’ve ever done, maybe, in my whole life, and it always will be, I think.”

Gaga’s “Born This Way” was inspired by Carl Bean, a gay Black religious activist who released a song called “I Was Born That Way” in 1977. A few months before his death in 2021, Gaga wrote a tribute to Bean on Instagram. Gaga appears in a documentary about Bean called I Was Born This Way, which will premiere Thursday at New York’s Tribeca Festival.

The top 10 of Billboard’s list also includes Chappell Roan‘s “Good Luck, Babe!,” Diana Ross‘ “I’m Coming Out,” Madonna‘s “Vogue” and Cyndi Lauper‘s “True Colors.”

The list also includes Gloria Gaynor’s “I Will Survive,” Tracy Chapman‘s “Fast Car,” Elton John‘s “I’m Still Standing,” George Michael‘s “Freedom! ’90,” the Frozen anthem “Let It Go,” Melissa Etheridge‘s “Come to My Window,” Cher‘s “If I Could Turn Back Time,” Christina Aguilera‘s “Beautiful,” Sara Bareilles‘ “Brave” and Katy Perry‘s “Firework.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

