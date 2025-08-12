AD
    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

Lady Gaga is coming to Roblox’s ‘Dress to Impress’ game

todayAugust 12, 2025

Lady Gaga performs during The MAYHEM Ball in July 2025 (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation)

Lady Gaga is bringing Mayhem to Dress to Impress, a game on the Roblox platform.

In Dress to Impress, players create outfits around a specific theme, selecting clothing, accessories and hairstyles from a big online selection. Everyone’s fit is then judged by the other players, and you can win in-game currency.

From Aug. 16 through Aug. 23, you’ll be able to play Lady Gaga’s Mayhem, where you can choose from Gaga-related themes, clothes, items and more. According to the sign-up page, “You might even have a chance to meet Lady Gaga In-Game through an Exclusive Outfit Competition, judged by Lady Gaga herself.”

Based on the footage the game has posted, many of the looks you can choose from are inspired by the outfits Gaga wears during her current Mayhem Ball tour.

You can sign up to be notified at Roblox.com.

Written by: ABC News

