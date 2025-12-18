AD
Lady Gaga is currently ‘making a lot of music,’ is ‘grateful’ for Grammy nominations

todayDecember 18, 2025

Lady Gaga (Courtesy: Apple Music/The Zane Lowe Show )

Lady Gaga released her album Mayhem in March, but she’s already back in the studio working on something new — and apparently, she’s been doing it in between tour dates.

Speaking on Apple Music’s The Zane Lowe Show, Gaga says,I’ve been making a lot of music, and it’s kind of the best making music when you get to see your fans every night because you’re energetically just right where you need to be.”

Gaga’s set to resume her Mayhem Ball in January. In February, she’ll be competing for seven Grammys — she’s been nominated for Mayhem, as well as her album Harlequin.

She tells Zane, “Oh, yeah, to be there with [fiancé Michael Polansky], and all the musicians that played on the album and everything, I’m just excited to be there, man. You know what I mean?”

“I know it’s a competition, but I’m just really happy to be there and I feel really grateful to be celebrated for my musicianship after all these years,” she adds.

Of her two albums, Gaga says, “To be there for both albums is really cool because they’re so vastly different. They do kind of inherently thrive in chaos and misunderstood ladies.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

