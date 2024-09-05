AD
Lady Gaga is here for the pop girlies: “I mean, I *really* love them”

todaySeptember 5, 2024

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

Lady Gaga has been busy making her new album, which Vogue reports will be out in February. But she’s also been keeping up with the current takeover of the pop charts by young female artists — and she is here for it.

Speaking to Vogue for the mag’s October cover story, she mentioned Charli XCX, Billie Eilish and Chappell Roan and said, “I mean, I really love them. I go on the internet and, like, cry.”

“And I love Taylor Swift too. And Kesha. I watch it all, and I’m like: Yup. Go! Just Go,” Gaga added, becoming emotional. “I’m not only cheering them on, I want them to know that my heart is in it with them. And I want them all to feel really happy.” 

As previously reported, Gaga credits her fiancé, Michael Polansky, with not only making her feel happy, but also inspiring LG7, which is what she’s calling her new album for now.

“He was like, ‘Babe. I love you. You need to make pop music,'” Gaga tells Vogue. Polansky adds, “Like anyone would do for the person they love, I encouraged her to lean in to the joy of it.”

“On the Chromatica tour, I saw a fire in her,” he adds. “I wanted to help her keep that alive all the time and just start making music that made her happy.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

