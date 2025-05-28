AD
Mike FM Music News

Lady Gaga is part of Sephora’s latest Pride Month campaign

todayMay 28, 2025

Lady Gaga‘s Haus Labs beauty line and her Born This Way Foundation are teaming with Sephora for this year’s edition of its signature Pride Month campaign.

Called “We Belong to Something Beautiful,” the campaign includes a film featuring Gaga sharing her “vision of beauty,” which she says is being part of a community where “everyone can safely explore and express themselves.” Sephora executive Deborah Yeh says, “Lady Gaga’s personal story is a magnificent illustration of the values we promote every day.”

In addition, from June 1 to June 30 a dollar from every Haus Labs product purchased at Sephora will be donated to the Born This Way Foundation. Co-founded by Gaga and her mom, the foundation encourages young people to build a kinder world. The money will go to the foundation’s Kindness in Community Fund to support grassroots organizations that provide safe community spaces and resources for young people.

You can also nominate organizations that are specifically making a positive impact for LGBTQIA+ communities to receive the money via the Born This Way website through June 30.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

