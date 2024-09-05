AD
Music News

Lady Gaga is “so happy” with fiancé Michael Polansky: “I don’t have to do this alone anymore”

todaySeptember 5, 2024

Franco Origlia/Getty Images

Every since Lady Gaga was captured on camera at the Paris Olympics referring to Michael Polansky as “my fiancé,” we’ve assumed that they’re engaged. But thanks to the October issue of Vogue, we know when it happened — and how she feels about it. 

Gaga and Polansky were brought together by her mother, Cynthia Germanotta, who’d met him in 2019 through their mutual philanthropic work. Gaga tells Vogue, “She said to me, ‘I think I just met your husband.’” She added, “I could never have imagined that my mom … found the most perfect person for me.”

In December 2019, Gaga was invited to a party for Michael’s friend, Napster co-founder Sean Parker. “I said, ‘I wonder if Michael is going to be there?’ and my mom said yes, and so I went to the ​party and I kept asking for him and he finally came over to me and we talked for three hours,” Gaga reveals. Polansky tells Vogue, “I was struck immediately by her warmth and openness.”

By the time COVID-19 hit, Gaga says, they were in love. They got engaged in April after a day of rock climbing.

“He’s not with me for any other reason than that we are right for each other. But I think what I want my fans to know is that I’m just, like, so happy. I’m healthy.” Noting that during the time of her last album, Chromatica, she was “in a really dark place,” Gaga says after she met Polansky, “Everything started to change.”

“I kind of thought I was going to have to do this all by myself — forever,” she reveals. “And that was really scary. Because it’s a big life. And I don’t think anyone really knows what it feels like unless you’re in it. And I don’t have to do this alone anymore.”

In fact, it was Polansky who encouraged Gaga to make a new pop album, which, Vogue says, is due in February.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

