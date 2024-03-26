AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Lady Gaga is “working as fast as I can” on her new album

todayMarch 26, 2024

Background
share close
AD
ABC

Lady Gaga just launched her Haus Labs line of cosmetics in Europe via Sephora. During an Instagram Live appearance to promote it on March 26, the Oscar winner spoke a bit about the progress of her long-awaited new album.

During her chat with YouTuber Nikkie Tutorials, Gaga was asked about the progress of “LG7.” She noted, “Listen, I’m working as fast as I can, but I will say that I’m feeling deeply inspired right now and I’m so excited for everything that I have to show all the fans. And I’m deeply grateful for everybody’s excitement in my creativity.”

Gaga has been teasing new music in a series of Instagram posts, but not much is known about her new project, which will be the follow-up to 2020’s Chromatica. Legendary rocker Ozzy Osbourne told Rolling Stone recently that he was waiting for his producer, Andrew Watt, to finish working with Gaga so he can make his next album.

Also coming up for Gaga is the film Joker: Folie à Deux, which will be released in October. Variety reported that it’s going to feature covers of at least 15 well-known songs and possibly some originals.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%